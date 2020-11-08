Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.12. Approximately 232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Chorus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Chorus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

