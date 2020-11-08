Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.17% of Clean Harbors worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.55. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $2,013,271.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at $214,414,591.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Insiders sold 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

