Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.92.

CLVS opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.37. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 61.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

