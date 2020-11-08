Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading Down 0.7%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.50.

About Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

