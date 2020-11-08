Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Shares Down 0.2%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 27,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 89,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

Commerzbank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

