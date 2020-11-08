Comparing IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) & Oliveda International (NASDAQ:OLVI)

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Oliveda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -62.98% -48.81% -29.34% Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Oliveda International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.96 million 1.85 -$7.29 million ($0.29) -2.50 Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oliveda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IZEA Worldwide.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IZEA Worldwide and Oliveda International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 N/A

IZEA Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.02%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than Oliveda International.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide beats Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells social sponsorship and content campaigns through sales team and self-service platforms, as well as through distribution relationships, such as resellers, affiliates, and white label partners. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Oliveda International Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

