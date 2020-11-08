Comparing Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) & Synthesis Energy Systems (NYSE:SYNE)

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) and Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Valvoline and Synthesis Energy Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valvoline 0 2 3 0 2.60 Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valvoline presently has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Valvoline’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valvoline is more favorable than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Valvoline has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valvoline and Synthesis Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valvoline 9.53% -121.96% 10.47% Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valvoline and Synthesis Energy Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valvoline $2.39 billion 1.68 $208.00 million $1.39 15.65 Synthesis Energy Systems $1.51 million 0.37 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

Valvoline has higher revenue and earnings than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Valvoline shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Valvoline shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valvoline beats Synthesis Energy Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. In addition, the company operates Valvoline instant oil change service centers. As of January 2, 2020, it operated and franchised approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change brand in the United States and the Great Canadian Oil Change brand in Canada. The company also serves car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick lube locations, as well as through distributors. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

