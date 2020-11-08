Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) traded down 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.06. 876,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,250,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

The stock has a market cap of $893.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

