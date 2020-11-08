Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (CGNR.L) (LON:CGNR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (CGNR.L) (LON:CGNR) traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). 223,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 273,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The firm has a market cap of $10.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (CGNR.L) (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as zinc and other base metal deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities.

