Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading Down 8%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price fell 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.24. 5,238,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,801,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 3.50.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 769,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Continental Resources by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 47,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.