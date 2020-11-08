Contrasting Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Apache (OTCMKTS:APA)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Apache (NYSE:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apache has a beta of 4.65, meaning that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Apache’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 1.54 -$18.58 million N/A N/A Apache $6.41 billion 0.50 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A

Advantage Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apache.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advantage Oil & Gas and Apache, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 3 3 0 2.50 Apache 1 10 9 0 2.40

Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $2.54, suggesting a potential upside of 49.51%. Apache has a consensus price target of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 89.81%. Given Apache’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apache is more favorable than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.23% Apache -131.89% -1.72% -0.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apache shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apache beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of 581 million barrels of crude oil, 234 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

