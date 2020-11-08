Contrasting Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) and Metro One Telecommunications (NASDAQ:WOWI)

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

This table compares Boingo Wireless and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless -6.40% -17.43% -2.43% Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boingo Wireless and Metro One Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless 0 0 8 0 3.00 Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Boingo Wireless’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boingo Wireless and Metro One Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless $263.79 million 1.60 -$10.30 million ($0.23) -41.30 Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Metro One Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boingo Wireless.

Risk & Volatility

Boingo Wireless has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boingo Wireless beats Metro One Telecommunications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services. It serves largest carriers, telecommunications service providers, global consumer brands, and property owners, as well as troops stationed at military bases and Internet savvy consumers. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Metro One Telecommunications Company Profile

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides call center and data management services. Its services include inbound and outbound contact services, data and analytics, and related services. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.