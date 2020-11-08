Contrasting Optimum Care (OTCMKTS:OPMC) and Magellan Health (OTCMKTS:MGLN)

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) and Optimum Care (OTCMKTS:OPMC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Magellan Health alerts:

This table compares Magellan Health and Optimum Care’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Health $7.16 billion 0.27 $55.90 million $3.73 20.45 Optimum Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magellan Health has higher revenue and earnings than Optimum Care.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magellan Health and Optimum Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Health 0 1 2 0 2.67 Optimum Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magellan Health currently has a consensus target price of $84.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Magellan Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magellan Health is more favorable than Optimum Care.

Volatility and Risk

Magellan Health has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optimum Care has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Magellan Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Magellan Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Optimum Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magellan Health and Optimum Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Health 2.28% 5.57% 2.54% Optimum Care N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magellan Health beats Optimum Care on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc. provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine. It also contracts with state Medicaid agencies, and the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services to manage care for beneficiaries under Medicaid and Medicare programs, such as healthcare and long-term support services through its network of medical and behavioral health professionals, clinics, hospitals, nursing facilities, home care agencies, and ancillary service providers. The Pharmacy Management segment comprises products and solutions that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under medical and pharmacy benefit programs. It offers pharmacy benefit management services, such as pharmaceutical dispensing services; pharmacy benefit administration for state Medicaid and other government sponsored programs; clinical and formulary management programs; medical pharmacy management programs; and programs for the integrated management of specialty drugs that treat complex conditions. The company provides services to health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies, and third party administrators. Magellan Health, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Optimum Care

Optimum Care Corporation provides healthcare services. The company offers various inpatient and partial hospitalization behavioral health services for patients with acute mental illness through a network of affiliated hospitals, medical centers, and community mental health centers. It also provides assisted living services in a resort atmosphere. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.