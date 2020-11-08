Contrasting Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) & Seychelle Environmental Technologies (NASDAQ:SYEV)

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) and Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Twin Disc alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Twin Disc and Seychelle Environmental Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seychelle Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twin Disc currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.85%. Given Twin Disc’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Twin Disc is more favorable than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twin Disc and Seychelle Environmental Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc $246.84 million 0.28 -$39.82 million ($1.36) -3.74 Seychelle Environmental Technologies $3.09 million 0.52 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Seychelle Environmental Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twin Disc.

Volatility and Risk

Twin Disc has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Disc and Seychelle Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc -16.13% -8.66% -4.24% Seychelle Environmental Technologies -6.16% -5.61% -4.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Twin Disc shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Twin Disc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twin Disc beats Seychelle Environmental Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. It also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. The company sells its products through a direct sales force and distributor network to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Seychelle Environmental Technologies

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure. The company sells its products to individuals, dealers, distributors, multilevel marketing companies and missionaries, non-governmental organizations, and emergency relief organizations. It also sells its products as a private label supplier. The company was formerly known as Royal Net, Inc. and changed its name to Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. in January 1998. Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.