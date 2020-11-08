Cormark Weighs in on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$151.28 million during the quarter.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.19.

TSE:TXG opened at C$20.98 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.79 and a 1-year high of C$25.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

