(CRD.B) (NYSE:CRD.B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that (CRD.B) (NYSE:CRD.B) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for (CRD.B)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. (CRD.B) reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that (CRD.B) will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for (CRD.B).

CRD.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of (CRD.B) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of (CRD.B) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

(CRD.B) stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.88. (CRD.B) has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from (CRD.B)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. (CRD.B)’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

