Credit Suisse Group Raises The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $25.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.43.

WEN stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after acquiring an additional 653,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after buying an additional 759,675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,982,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,952,000 after buying an additional 526,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,445,000 after buying an additional 393,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 5,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,276,000 after buying an additional 2,134,738 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

