Critical Survey: Ottawa Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) vs. BankUnited (NASDAQ:BKU)

Ottawa Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BankUnited pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $14.99 million 2.15 $1.94 million N/A N/A BankUnited $1.43 billion 1.55 $313.10 million $3.13 7.68

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 10.81% 3.24% 0.54% BankUnited 15.98% 7.25% 0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ottawa Bancorp and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 3 7 0 2.70

BankUnited has a consensus target price of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.71%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Summary

BankUnited beats Ottawa Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; multi-family, non-residential real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.