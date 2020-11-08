CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after acquiring an additional 88,750 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 109,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 75,675 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

