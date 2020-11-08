Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 117,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 592% from the average daily volume of 16,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

