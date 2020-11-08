D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,982,000 after acquiring an additional 746,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,802,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,661,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,736,000 after acquiring an additional 92,965 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,251,000 after acquiring an additional 117,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $632,280 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRE stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

