D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 603 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,950,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,763,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,584 shares of company stock valued at $130,257,162 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.56.

ZM stock opened at $500.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.11. The company has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.17, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.