Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 112.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,264 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

