Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $73.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $74.87.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

