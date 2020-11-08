Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,719,542 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 478.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 660.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on REG. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

