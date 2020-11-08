Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

