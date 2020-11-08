Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 349 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after buying an additional 129,404 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 235,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,379,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,315,000 after buying an additional 46,098 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.14.

CMG stock opened at $1,326.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,271.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,133.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

