Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 134.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,386 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after buying an additional 6,577,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after buying an additional 6,324,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,620,000 after buying an additional 5,369,305 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.87 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

