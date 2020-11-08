Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

BK stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.