Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 47,489 Shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,489 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wabtec by 15.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Wabtec by 63.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wabtec by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $3,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,661 shares of company stock worth $3,679,323. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabtec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. Wabtec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

