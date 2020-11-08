Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,883 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,686 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,895,000 after acquiring an additional 156,168 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 588,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock opened at $340.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $358.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

