Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 8,076 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,078. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

