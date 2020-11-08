Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.82.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $336.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $357.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.67.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

