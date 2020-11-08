David Portnoy Buys 9,940 Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy purchased 9,940 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $65,703.40.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

On Monday, November 2nd, David Portnoy purchased 17,750 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $122,120.00.

On Monday, October 26th, David Portnoy purchased 9,897 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,097.63.

On Monday, August 10th, David Portnoy bought 8,300 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $74,451.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCEL opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.23. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 58.74%.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.