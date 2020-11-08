Davidson Trust Co. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.8% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

