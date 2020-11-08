DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Trading Down 7%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 794,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,722,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

DCP has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

