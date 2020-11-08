Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Down 7%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.05 and last traded at $60.39. 545,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 490,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $143,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,109,000 after buying an additional 36,143 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,797,864.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 251,701 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 190,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 201,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,204 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

