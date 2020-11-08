DHT (DHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. DHT has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

