Diodes (DIOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diodes stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. Diodes has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $80,578.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $195,692.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,191.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,810 shares of company stock worth $24,657,235 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

