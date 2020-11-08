Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.70. 3,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,479,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 56,409 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

