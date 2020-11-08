Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) Insider Purchases £19,808.78 in Stock

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein acquired 23,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £19,808.78 ($25,880.30).

LON DIVI opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.26. Diverse Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 98 ($1.28).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) Company Profile

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

