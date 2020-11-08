Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.65%.

OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $169.80 million, a PE ratio of -140.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

