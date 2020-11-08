Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 439,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 95,979 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 682,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $221.40 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $224.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

