DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of NORMA Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:NOEJF opened at $29.05 on Thursday. NORMA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $29.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

