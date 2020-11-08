Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 8,217,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,676,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 139.54% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 591,025 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 245,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

