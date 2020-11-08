Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) were down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 16,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 18,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Emmis Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMMS)

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Radio and Publishing. It operates 4 FM and 2 AM radio stations in New York and Indianapolis, as well as publishes Indianapolis Monthly magazine.

