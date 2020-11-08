Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 8%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 9,534,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,780,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

