Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading Up 1.3%

Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, an Internet service provider (ISP), provides consumer and business-grade Internet access, wholesale managed modem services for downstream ISPs, Web hosting, and various ancillary services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Corporate, Internet Operations, HVAC Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Asset Management Operations.

