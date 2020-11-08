Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 491,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after buying an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,694,000 after buying an additional 153,258 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,955,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,063,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after buying an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $162,401,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

