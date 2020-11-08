Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Terreno Realty Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.83 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRNO. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

TRNO stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $96,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,662,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 284,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

